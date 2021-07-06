Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg and More Celebs Who Are Godparents

Ryan Hansen and Kristen Bell’s Daughters

Godparent: Ryan Hansen

Godchildren: Lincoln and Delta Bell Shepard

Bell’s former Veronica Mars costar is also a godparent to her two daughters with husband Dax Shepard. “I have known @hiryanhansen since we were baby-people,” the Frozen star wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “He was my arch nemesis on Veronica Mars, but became my Best Friend in real life. After VMars we became roommates, and (self proclaimed) Brothers. We hang out almost everyday because we love hanging out together.”