Sarah Jessica Parker

Before she put Manolo Blahnik on the map as NYC style icon and Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker was raised in a large Manhattan-based family of eight children, and her mother and truck driver stepfather struggled to get by. But after getting her big break in Broadway as the lead in Annie at age 11 circa 1977, Parker’s career took off and she’s been a film and TV regular ever since.