Eminem

After being abandoned by his father as an infant, the “Lose Yourself” rapper and his mother frequently moved from state to state during his childhood. They eventually settled in Detroit, where Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) was often bullied and frequently fought with his mom, the latter of which became a common theme in his hit singles. In 9th grade, Eminem dropped out of high school due to truancy and poor grades. After releasing his debut album in 1996, the hip-hop star signed with Dr. Dre in 1998 and became a worldwide sensation, winning numerous Grammys and starring in the hit film 8 Mile.