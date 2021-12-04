Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar winner has openly stated through the years that he grew up in a poor neighborhood in Los Angeles, where he was often exposed to drugs and violence at a young age. During his junior year of high school, he dropped out and later earned his GED. At the age of 15, DiCaprio starred alongside famed actor Robert De Niro in 1993's This Boy's Life. He has since portrayed numerous beloved characters in films such as Titanic, Romeo + Juliet, The Aviator and The Great Gatsby.