Selena Gomez

The "Good for You" singer, whose parents divorced when she was 5 years old, was raised in Texas by her mother, who gave birth to Gomez at the age of 16. The family often struggled financially during the Disney alum's childhood. In a 2011 E! special, Gomez admitted that her mother had struggled to put dinner on the table, adding, "I remember my mom would run out of gas all of the time and we'd sit there and have to go through the car and get quarters and help her get gas."