Danelle Umstead

The Paralympian’s guide dog supported her every step of the way during her Dancing With the Stars journey, watching each rehearsal. Umstead is almost completely blind, explaining on the show: “I have no central vision and I have no peripheral vision, so I can see a lot of light when it’s bright, but it’s hard to go from light to dark because I black out. The little vision that I have is extremely blurry.”