Just Married Celebrity Weddings of 2021: See Which Stars Tied the Knot By Us Weekly Staff June 11, 2021 Photography by @Logic413 20 1 / 20 Ashley Jacobs and Mike Appel The Southern Charm alum revealed her and Appel’s secret wedding — and pregnancy — in June 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jena Rose Channels ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ With New ‘Checkmate’ Music Video Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News