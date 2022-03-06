Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

“The day of my birthday, we’re sitting in the living room and I hear a knock at the door. [Dax] says, ‘Your present is here. Why don’t you grab the dogs and go in the back room?’” the Veronica Mars alum recalled during a January 2012 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how her man celebrated her 31st birthday. “I was immediately overcome and I thought, ‘There is a sloth near! There is a sloth here! It’s close! It’s gonna happen!’”

She continued: “I didn’t know how to process that because my entire life had been waiting for this moment where I would get to interact — I’m serious! — with a sloth. … I was sitting on my bed, knowing that my sloth is here, and I start to have a full-fledged panic attack. I don’t know how to compete with all this emotion so I just kind of crawl up on the bed and I’m crying so hard.”