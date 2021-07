Chase Chrisley

Chase opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Emmy Medders in February 2021 ahead of the couple’s one-year anniversary. “I’m definitely gonna end up marrying her, probably — if she wants me,” he exclusively told Us at the time. “If she’ll take me, I’m all for it.”

However, they sparked split speculation months later when they deleted all of their photos together on Instagram.

Chase previously dated Kayla Puzas, Lindsey Merrick and Brooke Noury.