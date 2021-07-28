Lindsie Chrisley

Lindsie and Campbell eloped in 2012 and welcomed son Jackson that same year. The duo briefly separated in 2014 but later reconciled. She filed for divorce in 2016, but they got back together again, withdrawing the petition.

Their marriage faced another hurdle in August 2019 when Todd claimed that his daughter, who is estranged from the family, had affairs with Bachelorette alums Josh Murray and Robby Hayes while married to Campbell. Murray reacted to the allegations at the time, saying that he and Lindsie had “been friends for years.” Hayes, meanwhile, denied making a sex tape with Lindsie but admitted that they “got caught on [a] security camera.”

Lindsie announced in July 2021 that she and Campbell had decided to end their marriage.