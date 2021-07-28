Savannah Chrisley

Savannah began dating Kerdiles in November 2017 after meeting him on Instagram. They got engaged in April 2019, but after pressing pause on their wedding plans, she confirmed their split in September 2020.

The Growing Up Chrisley star told Us in November 2020 that the exes “want to be successful in [their] careers” following the breakup. “I’m focusing on me and I feel like that is the best way to go,” she added.

Prior to her engagement to Kerdiles, Savannah dated musician Blaire Hanks, basketball player Luke Kennard and former Bachelor Colton Underwood.