Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s Messy Split: Everything We Know

The Book Debacle

Amid the Bachelor: GOAT drama, Randolph also accused Underwood of trying to make money off their breakup through a new chapter of his book, The First Time.

“You informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery and about our breakup),” she wrote. “You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me … This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

A rep for Underwood subsequently told Us that Randolph’s claims were “simply not true.” The former football player later claimed during an August 2020 appearance on Reality Steve’s podcast that the two exes came together to work on the new chapter of his book, which is set to be released in January 2021.

“I have nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie right now. I love the girl and miss the girl dearly … What bugged me on [The Bachelor: GOAT] was the fact that that show took advantage of her, ” he said on August 13, 2020. “The chapter is part our breakup and part me having COVID. We go into the details that we’re comfortable sharing in that chapter and we both went over it together. … Honestly, I think her being a part of it made it even better.”