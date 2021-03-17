Legally Blind

In addition to having three strokes and a heart attack, Lovato also had pneumonia, because she had been asphyxiated, and multiple-organ failure. A tube had to be sewn into her throat to remove her blood, have it cleaned then return it to her body. Doctors tried sewing it into her groin, but it wasn’t possible.

The Staying Strong author was shocked when she woke up in the hospital since she thought she couldn’t overdose because she was smoking heroin not injecting. Lovato was also “legally blind” when she woke up. “My little sister was at my bedside. I was so blind that I couldn’t see who she was even though she was standing next to me,” she said. “I asked her, I was like, ‘Who are you?’ She just started sobbing.”