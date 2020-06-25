May 2019

The Nerve star opened up about dating in the public eye in her Cosmopolitan cover story. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she admitted. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard. … I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love.”