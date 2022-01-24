Evan Peters

Roberts’ on-off relationship with Peters began in 2012 after they met on the set of Adult World. The couple would later appear on multiple seasons of American Horror Story together, but hit their first rough patch in July 2013 when the We’re the Millers star was arrested following a domestic violence incident with the One Tree Hill alum.

Reps for the twosome told Us at the time that the altercation was an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” and that Roberts “was released after questioning” and was “working together [with Peters] to move past it.”

Following the incident, the duo announced their engagement, but would later take multiple breaks in their relationship before splitting in 2016. Roberts and Peters decided to give their relationship another go in September 2016 and the actress started wearing her engagement ring again. They called off their engagement for good in March 2019.