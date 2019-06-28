Bikini Bliss

The American Idol alum went on a holiday vacation to Hawaii in December 2018 with her mom, her sister and her fiancé, as well as his daughters. McPhee posted a picture of herself looking radiant in a yellow bikini, which Erin Foster jokingly disapproved. “Grandma!!!! Wtf I don’t want to be next to you at the pool,” the Barely Famous star wrote on Instagram, to which the Smash alum replied, “Grandma carries it in the back. Don’t worry- you’ll see my cellulite when I stand up.”