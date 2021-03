COVID-19 Delays

Lopez confirmed in April 2020 that the coronavirus pandemic impacted the nuptials. “It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”