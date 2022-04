The DM Heard ‘Round the World

Disick made it clear that he wasn’t pleased with how frequently Kourtney and Barker packed on the PDA in public. In August 2021, Bendjima put the New York native on blast by sharing a screenshot of a DM Disick sent him, which read, “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

During an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which debuted in April 2022, Kourtney told her sisters she thought Disick’s behavior was “despicable.”