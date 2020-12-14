December 2020

The “Honey Bee” crooner revealed that Stefani was wearing her engagement ring during an October appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, which could have blown their announcement the following day. “She kept, like, doing this with her hand,” the Oklahoma native said, while talking with Seth Meyers in December 2020, raising his left hand up to his face. “And You know, [she was] wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring.”

The “Some Beach” singer continued: “I told her, I said, ‘You know you wear more jewelry than Mr. T. so I don’t think anybody is gonna pick up on that, Gwen.’ And they didn’t. You could’ve figure it out. She was giving you hints!”