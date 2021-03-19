December 2020

The Oklahoma native dished on the details of his proposal to Stefani two months after popping the question — and revealed that things could have taken a wrong turn. “To be honest with you — and this is scary — I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week,” Shelton said during a December 2020 interview on The Bobby Bones Show. “I don’t know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. … I kept thinking, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.’ I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn’t know when I would have the exact, right moment. But thank God, I didn’t lose the ring.”