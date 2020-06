January 2016

Her little pony! Shelton got Stefani a horse for her birthday in January, which he confirmed in an interview months later. "I got her a horse and I got myself a horse at the same time," Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. "Gwen, she loves riding and she loves horses. It's actually so funny that people are so shocked by that, but if you can name me one girl on the planet that doesn't love horses or just think that they are beautiful."