June 2021

The L.A.M.B. designer attended her bridal shower on June 10, sharing snaps from the festive day via her Instagram Stories. “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED,” she captioned one photo, which showed her enjoying a glass of white wine and holding a wrapped gift. A few days later, though, fans began wondering whether she and Shelton had already tied the knot after Stefani was photographed wearing what appeared to be a wedding band alongside her engagement ring.