March 2016

Love was definitely in the air. Stefani and Shelton made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair 2016 Oscars afterparty, where the No Doubt singer performed. Inside the bash, a source told Us that the PDA was prevalent between the pair. "They made out,” an observer told Us — and it continued at another party that night. "They were dancing together and kissing against a wall," another partygoer told Us. "They’re completely infatuated."