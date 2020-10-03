Love Lives

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline

By
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Officially Move Into ‘Family Home’
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 45th Annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on November 10, 2019. Matt Baron/Shutterstock
34
31 / 34
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

September 2020

A source told Us exclusively that the couple officially moved into their joint L.A. mansion after spending a few months in Oklahoma earlier in the summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source exclusively tells Us. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19. They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”

Back to top