September 2020

A source told Us exclusively that the couple officially moved into their joint L.A. mansion after spending a few months in Oklahoma earlier in the summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home,” a source exclusively tells Us. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19. They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed.”