August 2014

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Paltrow and Falchuk were dating. They met on the set of Glee (which he co-created) in 2014. A source told Us that “things started off professionally” but eventually turned romantic.

The news came a few months after the actress and husband Chris Martin announced that they had called it quits on their 10-year marriage, famously calling the move a “conscious uncoupling.” Meanwhile, Falchuk was wed to fellow producer Suzanne Bulnik from 1994 to 2013.