Wilmer Valderrama

The Tangled star had her first serious relationship with Valderrama, dating the Encanto actor from 2000 to 2002. During a 2006 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Florida native claimed that he had taken Moore’s virginity. “The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie,” he claimed.

Twelve years later, the “I Wanna Be With You” singer gave Stern her side of the story. “He did not [take my virginity]. I dated him when I was 16 and 17. … I love him and I still love him. He’s a very good friend and that’s why I was so shocked by it because, not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him and so uncharacteristic,” she explained.

There doesn’t seem to be any lingering bad blood between the exes. Valderrama appeared in Moore’s 2022 music video for “In Real Life.”