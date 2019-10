Family of Four

Kramer and Caussin welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Jace, in November 2018. “Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full,” the “Dammit” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and the former NFL pro kissing their son. “Thank you to all of our friends and family..and all of you who have supported Mike and I, and our growing family. We are so blessed.”