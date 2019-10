Sad News

Kramer revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in December 2017. “I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone,” she wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post. “This, unfortunately, isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop, but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently … and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now.”