April 2019

“Got to explore the beautiful island of St. Lucia with my love yesterday,” Val shared via Instagram as he and Johnson celebrated their honeymoon on a tropical getaway. “As common as it is to see it written in captions nowadays gratitude is truly an essential ingredient to happiness and I don’t think there is ever enough of it. … Even in paradise, even alongside my true love, even with my health, and the luxury of streaming the last episode of G.o.T. there is still a periodical feeling of … Whatever that feeling is I find action and a reminder of gratitude to be the remedy. Every time.”