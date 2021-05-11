Ben Affleck

The Justice League star and Lopez — famously nicknamed “Bennifer” by the press — met while filming Gigli, and they got engaged in November 2002. The couple called off their wedding four days ahead of the event and later split up in January 2004. “I was eviscerated. I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything. My relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world,” the “Not Your Mama” singer told Vanity Fair in December 2017 of the headlines surrounding the critically panned Gigli and her split from the Oscar winner. “It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again.” In 2005, the Gone Girl actor later married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel. Affleck and Garner’s divorce was finalized in 2018.

In May 2021, Affleck and Lopez reunited and were spotted together on multiple occasions, including on a getaway in Montana. “[Ben and Jennifer] had a heart-to-heart and it reignited the spark between them,” a source told Us at the time, noting that things quickly “progressed” between the exes.