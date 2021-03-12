Alex Rodriguez

Fourth time’s the charm? Lopez and the former Yankee announced their engagement in March 2019 after more than two years of dating. The pair — who were first linked in February 2017 — often gushed about their love and admiration for one another. In July 2018, the former Fly Girl penned a sweet tribute to her then-beau on his birthday: “Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half … getting to know the real you more and more … I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you.”

In October 2018, a source told Us Weekly that the couple were looking into moving in together — which made sense since they had happily merged their families together (Rodriguez shares Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis). In December 2018, Rodriguez noted that Lopez made him “feel like a kid again.” A source told Us that month, “An engagement is definitely on the horizon. Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her.”

Lopez and Rodriguez postponed their wedding multiple times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Us confirmed in March 2021 that they were “working through some things” amid reports that the pair had split and called off their two-year engagement.