Drake

The “God’s Plan” rapper and Lopez first connected backstage in December 2016 after he attended her All I Have show. In January 2017, a source revealed to Us Weekly the pair were dating and were “the real deal.” Drake pulled out all the stops while the pair dated, reportedly decking out an L.A. church for a makeshift winter wonderland-themed prom where they were “crowned” king and queen. However, in February of that year, Us confirmed that they had called it quits, with a source telling Us at the time that their brief relationship “died down a bit” after the “Nice for What” crooner embarked on his European tour. Drake touched on their romance in “Diplomatic Immunity,” rapping “2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though,” seemingly referring to the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez.