No hard feelings. Jessie J paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum on his 40th birthday on Sunday, April 26, telling him he’s “truly one of a kind.”

“Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here,” she captioned a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories that showed the Magic Mike actor standing in clear blue ocean water. “You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met.”

She also shared a black-and-white photo of the 22 Jump Street star in motorcycle gear and holding a helmet and posted a video of Tatum taking a leap into the water. “Keep living your BEST life!” the “Nobody’s Perfect” singer, 32, wrote.

Her sweet messages came less than a month after the pair called it quits on their on-again relationship. Jessie and Tatum had reconciled in January after splitting a month earlier.

An insider told Us at the time that the couple had worked hard to reestablish their relationship but realized that they were better off as friends.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that the Step Up actor and the “Bang Bang” singer had been quietly dating for a couple of months. The pair connected shortly after Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage. The exes, whose divorce was finalized earlier this year, share daughter Everly, 6. (Dewan has since moved on with Broadway star Steve Kazee. They got engaged in February 2020 and welcomed son Callum the following month.)

Tatum and Jessie were supportive of each other throughout their relationship, with the actor attending several of her concerts, while she cheered him on at the opening night of his Magic Mike show in London in November 2018.

After the pair reconciled in January this year, the actor defended Jessie after an Instagram commenter dissed her and suggested that “Jenna looks better with you.”

“Ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” he responded. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

A few hours later Tatum clarified his comments, explaining that he didn’t like people comparing Jessie to his ex-wife.

“Just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s–t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else,” he wrote. “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s–t to start s–t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

