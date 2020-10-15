November 2019

Cena shut down speculation that the project manager resembles Bella. “Thank you so much for asking that question, but I’ll keep that as your question and keep those details to myself,” he said during a November 2019 appearance on the Today show.

The Bumblebee star, who noted he was “extremely happy,” pointed out that it was “OK to establish boundaries” after his public relationship with Bella. “Just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue,” he said.