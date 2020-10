September 2020

The couple marked their two-year wedding anniversary on September 13, 2020. “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo,” the singer captioned a video of his wife on Instagram, marking the date of their secret NYC court nuptials. The model later shared two photos from their laid-back celebration, which included a picnic featuring a variety of dips, chips, salad, sandwiches, and chocolate for dessert.