Grammy Garbage?

The “Jesus Walks” singer made his thoughts on recording contracts and music ownership known in September 2020. After West declared that he wouldn’t release new music until his contracts with his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and his label, Universal Music Group, ended, he called the music industry’s practices “modern day slavery.” He then shared a video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy trophies, which he placed in his toilet. “Trust me … I WON’T STOP,” he captioned the Twitter clip.