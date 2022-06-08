Morning Drop-Off In a Firetruck

In a May 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, West arrived to pick up his kids from the SKKN by Kim founder’s house in a firetruck, which his estranged wife described as “a very Kanye way” to take the little ones to school. The children got to play with the lights and sirens while wearing firefighter helmets before they were dropped off for class.

“I think sometimes are kind of bashful to be super dads,” West told the cameras while holding Chicago. “Everybody wants to be, like, the cool dad and sometimes you just gotta, like, wear the fire hat, you know what I mean? Sometimes you’ve got to wear the Easter Bunny costume.”