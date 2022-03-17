Slamming Trevor Noah

West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours in March 2022 after using racial slurs to slam Trevor Noah’s criticism of his constant digs at Kardashian and Davidson. The Daily Show host responded to the rapper’s confrontational social media upload at the time, calling the comment “stupid.” Noah wrote, “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”