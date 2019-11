Back in Court

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jon filed for full custody of Collin and stated it would be in Collin’s best interest to live with his father upon his release from an inpatient program for children with special needs. (He is set to come home in December 2018.) Us confirmed in November 2018 that Jon and Kate will appear in court on December 4, 2018, over the custody of Collin.