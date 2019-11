Jon vs. Kate vs. TLC

Amid the couple’s divorce proceedings, Jon told CNN’s Larry King in October 2009 that he had “an epiphany” and didn’t want his children on TLC anymore after the reality series was renamed Kate Plus 8. After the network filed a breach of contract suit against Jon in October 2009, he filed a countersuit alleging that TLC violated Pennsylvania’s child labor laws. Jon and the network reached a settlement in February 2010.