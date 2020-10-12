The John Legend of It All

The American Idol winner revealed in September 2020 that she’s turned to fellow Voice coach John Legend’s Bigger Love album as a source of light to get through her breakup, revealing the “sexy songs” are her go-to tracks. “This is a testament of how good this album is,” Clarkson said on the season two premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I started this show saying, ‘Hey, my personal life is kind of like [mimes explosion].’ And so, I’m just saying, if this album can be so great for someone like me that’s really wanting some Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette at this point, it’s a great album.”