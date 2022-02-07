The Pete Davidson Factor

During her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021, Kardashian joked about her divorce. “I’ve been very blessed in this life, and I’m grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs. I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids,” she said in her monologue. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

While a source told Us at the time that West was aware of the jokes Kardashian would be making, he later slammed the remark.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast in November 2021. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Kardashian’s SNL appearance also sparked her post-split relationship with Pete Davidson. The duo have been romantically linked since October 2021, weeks after they kissed during a skit.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” West said in January 2022 interview. That same month, he dissed the comedian in a song titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” rapping, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”