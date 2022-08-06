August 2022

Us confirmed that the California native and the Bodies Bodies Bodies star called it quits after nine months of dating. “They amicably split this week,” an insider shared.

Kardashian and Davidson had been spending time apart due to their busy schedules, keeping their romance alive virtually. “They send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up,” a different source told Us in August. “The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them.”