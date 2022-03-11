Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

March 2022

The Selfish author addressed her romance with Davidson for the first time, telling Variety that fans will see more of how their relationship began on Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the outlet. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. … I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”