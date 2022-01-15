Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

November 2021

Kardashian and Davidson were seen in his native Staten Island in early November, dining at the restaurant Campania. The following day, they dined with friends at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

Things proved to be heating up between the twosome when Kardashian helped Davidson celebrate his 28th birthday with her mom, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav.

“The whole night, I was so honored to be in their presence,” the rapper told Entertainment Tonight about the get-together. One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, ‘Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.’ So Kim said, ‘OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.’ She sent for me and that’s how I ended up there. I was the birthday gift.”