Who Will Be in Attendance?

Travis’ children, Landon,18, and Alabama, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya, will all likely be present at the wedding. The musician will also have many of his friends and possible bandmates in attendance to support him on the big day. Us confirmed that all four of Kourtney’s sisters will be at the wedding, although it’s unclear whether brother Rob Kardashian will make the trip. Kris and Gamble will also attend the nuptials.