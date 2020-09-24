The Build-Up

The cookbook author told People on September 23 what led to the demise of her relationship with Cutler. “It didn’t happen overnight,” she explained. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. … I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day.”

Cavallari said that the choice to end their marriage “wore on” her daily, adding: “A year ago, I felt like I was drowning. I’m proud for making this decision. … I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”