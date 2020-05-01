The Living Arrangements

An insider told Us in May 2020 that the former couple is splitting up time at their main residence in Nashville. “Kristin stays at the house three days then Jay stays at the house for three days,” the source said. “They are three days in the house on, three days off. Then she goes to a friend’s, or he goes to the Bancroft house.”

Cavallari, however, doesn’t like spending time at their former property — the Bancroft house — which they have tried to sell in the past. “She doesn’t feel safe at the Bancroft house because it doesn’t have phone or internet,” the source said.