May 2020

After arguing over custody and property in their first round of divorce docs, Cavallari and Cutler came to an agreement in May 2020. In addition to splitting their time 50/50 with their three kids, Cavallari was granted permission to buy the new home she wanted after her funds were temporarily frozen. While things between the former couple appeared better on paper, a source told Us at the time that things were still tense between them.