May 2021

Kylie showed up to support Travis during a May 2021 concert in Miami Beach. The pair also dined at Komodo prior to the show.

“At dinner, Kylie and Travis were seated directly across from each other,” the insider said. “They were being playful all night and visibly having a really fun time together. At Liv, Kylie was sitting in the DJ booth right behind Travis, and he kept turning around to dance and talk to her.”